Coronavirus: Sri Lanka Suspends All Incoming International Flights
In view of the rising number of the novel coronavirus cases globally, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, 17 March suspended all international flights arriving in the country.
The deadly virus, which originated in China in December last year, has spread to 155 countries, infected 182,406 people and claimed 7,154 lives, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus tracker.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office said, "a decision has been made to suspend all international flights arriving in the country with effect from 1500 hours on Tuesday due growing threat of the spread of the coronavirus."
The government also extended the public holiday till 19 March to prevent the spread of the virus across the country. Earlier, it was declared for 16 March.
Although the state offices will remain closed, essential services such as food supplies and banks will continue to function, the information department said.
The government also announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, who is the chief of the Army, to head the National Operations Center for Prevention of COVID-19. The Army is already in charge of the quarantine Centers where the suspected cases are kept under observation.
