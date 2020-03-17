Coronavirus Scare: Tourists Continue to be Targeted in Kerala

Despite the Kerala government disapproving acts of targeting foreigners over the coronavirus scare, instances of the visitors being singled out and humiliated have surfaced in the state.

The latest incident was reported from Kannur where two tourists had to go without a morsel of food for four days after hotels allegedly refused to serve them any.

The foreigners, a man and and a woman, were seen crying out of hunger on the wayside by locals in Payyannur in north Kerala town of Kannur following which the police and local authorities extended them a helping hand.