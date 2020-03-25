Pak Suspends Domestic Flights as Coronavirus Cases Cross 1,000

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, the country has halted its domestic flights operations. Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the spokesman of Aviation Division, said that the decision was part of ongoing efforts to contain the deadly coronavirus. The ban will be effective from Thursday, 26 March, Khokhar said.

According to a statement on the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority's website on Tuesday, the government has "decided to suspend all types of domestic scheduled/non-scheduled, chartered and private aircraft passenger flight operations with effect from Thursday, 26 March, at 6:00 am up to 2 April, 2020."

Pakistan has already suspended international flights this week. However, cargo flights are exempted from the flight suspension ban.