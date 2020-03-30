COVID-19: New York State Records More Than 1,000 Deaths

New York state's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak climbed above 1,000 on Sunday, 29 March, less than a month after the first known infection in the state. Most of these deaths have come in the past few days.

New York City reported in the evening that its toll had risen to 776. The total number of statewide deaths isn't expected to be released until Monday, 30 March, but with at least 250 additional deaths recorded outside the city as of Sunday morning, the state's total fatalities was at least 1,026.

The virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, has torn through New York with frightening speed. The first known infection in the state was discovered on 1 March, after a healthcare worker who had recently returned from Iran tested positive. Two days later, the state got its second case, a lawyer from the suburb of New Rochelle.