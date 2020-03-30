COVID-19: New York State Records More Than 1,000 Deaths
New York state's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak climbed above 1,000 on Sunday, 29 March, less than a month after the first known infection in the state. Most of these deaths have come in the past few days.
New York City reported in the evening that its toll had risen to 776. The total number of statewide deaths isn't expected to be released until Monday, 30 March, but with at least 250 additional deaths recorded outside the city as of Sunday morning, the state's total fatalities was at least 1,026.
The virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, has torn through New York with frightening speed. The first known infection in the state was discovered on 1 March, after a healthcare worker who had recently returned from Iran tested positive. Two days later, the state got its second case, a lawyer from the suburb of New Rochelle.
By 10 March, Gov Andrew Cuomo had declared a “containment area” in New Rochelle that shuttered area schools and houses of worship. The same day, the metropolitan area saw its first fatality – a man who worked at a harness track in Yonkers and lived in New Jersey.
By 12 March, the state had banned all gatherings of more than 500 people, darkening Broadway theatres and sports arenas. A day later, the first New York resident died, an 82-year-old woman with emphysema.
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio closed New York City's schools on 15 March. More severe restrictions came on 20 March, when Cuomo ordered all non-essential workers to stay home, barred gatherings of any size and instructed anyone out in public to stay at least 6 feet from other people. Until then, only 35 New Yorkers had been killed by the virus.
It took Spain 18 days to go from its first death to its 1,000th, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Italy took 21 days. New York state took 16 days.
(Published in an arrangement with PTI.)
