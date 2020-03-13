COVID-19: Indian Embassy in US Sets Up Helpline on Travel Advisory
The Indian Embassy in the US has set up 24-hour helplines to address questions on the recent travel restrictions implemented by New Delhi in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
India reported its first death due to coronavirus on Thursday, 12 March, as the number of positive cases soared to 74. The deadly virus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 4,600 lives and infected more than 124,330 people worldwide.
Helpline numbers are being operated at the embassy in Washington DC and consulates at Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Houston and San Francisco.
India on Wednesday suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till 15 April in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The suspension came into effect from 1200 GMT on 13 March at the port of departure.
Visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card holders is also kept in abeyance till 15 April, it said.
How to Reach Out to The Embassy
The embassy in its statement said helpline numbers 202-213-1364 and 202-262-0375 will address queries from Bermuda, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
Those residing in these states can also reach out to the embassy at cons4.washington@mea.gov.in.
For Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virgin Islands the numbers are 404-910-7919 and 404-924-9876, and the email id is cons-atlanta@mea.gov.in.
Those in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin can call 312-687-3642 and 312-468-3276 or email at visa-chicago@mea.gov.in.
The New York consulate is operating helpline numbers 347-721-9243 and 212-774-0607, and email id visa.newyork@mea-gov.in for states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.
Those in Alaska, Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming can call 415-483-6629 or email at oci2.sf@mea.gov.in.
The government has also "strongly advised" Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)