Comedian Reveals He Pranked Tomi Lahren Into Calling Trump ‘Ullu’
Abedi said on Twitter that he was the one who had pranked Lahren and that it had only cost $85 to do so via Cameo.
Days after conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren called President Donald Trump an “ullu”, giving the internet a good laugh, comedian Ali Asghar-Abedi has risen up to claim credit for his prank.
Taking to Twitter, Abedi said that he was the one who had pranked Lahren and that it had only cost $85 to do so via Cameo, an app that allows people to pay celebrities to say something.
In the video which had gone wildly viral, Lahren thanked Indians for supporting the MAGA campaign and went on to call Trump "wise like an owl." She then attempted to reiterate the same, except in Hindi and said “President Trump is wise like an ullu.”
Writing in The Independent, Abedi said that he had bet that Lahren would not research the word before using it to describe Trump. He also said that he knew that the prank was juvenile, “but given that the Republican National Convention may be beyond satire, pranking the likes of Lahren may be one of the few ways we can derive comedy from this absurd event.”
He also pointed out in the article that it was unfair to point at just Lahren, since it could’ve been any other “pro-Trump commentator who fell naively into such an obvious trap.”
For the uninitiated, in Hindi, the word 'ullu' is often used to imply that someone is stupid or foolish, unlike the English association of wisdom with owls.
