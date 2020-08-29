Comedian Reveals He Pranked Tomi Lahren Into Calling Trump ‘Ullu’

Writing in The Independent, Abedi said that he had bet that Lahren would not research the word before using it to describe Trump. He also said that he knew that the prank was juvenile, “but given that the Republican National Convention may be beyond satire, pranking the likes of Lahren may be one of the few ways we can derive comedy from this absurd event.”

He also pointed out in the article that it was unfair to point at just Lahren, since it could’ve been any other “pro-Trump commentator who fell naively into such an obvious trap.”

For the uninitiated, in Hindi, the word 'ullu' is often used to imply that someone is stupid or foolish, unlike the English association of wisdom with owls.