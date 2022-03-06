'Close the Skies': Ukraine's Zelenskyy Post Missile Strike on Vinnytsia Aiport

According to news agency AFP, several cities and airbases in Ukraine have been bombed since Russia first invaded Ukraine. However, the agency also pointed out that Vinnystia is located in the western area of central Ukraine — further away from Russia which borders Ukraine primarily from the East — and has, thus, seen fewer strikes of this magnitude.



Meanwhile, in a telephone call with Turkish President Tayyep Ergodan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, on his part, said that the offensive against Ukraine will continue until Kyiv surrenders.



Russia and Ukraine forces have also blamed each other for failing to establish a humanitarian corridor and evacuate civilians out of Mariupol, which is surrounded by Russian troops, for the second time, reported Reuters.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, also said on Sunday hat Russian forces are preparing to bombard the Ukraine port city Odessa.