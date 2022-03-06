'Close the Skies': Ukraine's Zelenskyy Post Missile Strike on Vinnytsia Aiport
Sharing harrowing visuals of the destruction, Zelenskyy urged the world politicians to provide them with aircraft.
Vinnytsia airport has been completely destroyed by Russian missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, on Sunday, 6 March, calling on the world to “close the skies over Ukraine.”
Sharing harrowing visuals of the destruction, Zelenskyy urged the world politicians to provide them with aircraft. Quoting Zelenskyy, the official account of Ukranian parliament also tweeted:
"If you do not give us at least aircraft so that we can protect ourselves, there is only one conclusion: you also want us to be killed very slowly. It is also the responsibility of world politicians, Western leaders, from today — and forever.”
‘CLOSE THE SKY OVER UKRAINE!” the official parliament account said in another tweet.
According to news agency AFP, several cities and airbases in Ukraine have been bombed since Russia first invaded Ukraine. However, the agency also pointed out that Vinnystia is located in the western area of central Ukraine — further away from Russia which borders Ukraine primarily from the East — and has, thus, seen fewer strikes of this magnitude.
Meanwhile, in a telephone call with Turkish President Tayyep Ergodan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, on his part, said that the offensive against Ukraine will continue until Kyiv surrenders.
Russia and Ukraine forces have also blamed each other for failing to establish a humanitarian corridor and evacuate civilians out of Mariupol, which is surrounded by Russian troops, for the second time, reported Reuters.
Zelenskyy, meanwhile, also said on Sunday hat Russian forces are preparing to bombard the Ukraine port city Odessa.
