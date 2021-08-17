China Slams US for Leaving an ‘Awful Mess of Unrest’ in Afghanistan
China's spokesperson Hua Chunying said that America's strength and role lay in 'destruction, not construction'.
The Chinese government slammed the United States on Tuesday, 17 August, for "leaving an awful mess of unrest, division and broken families" in Afghanistan as the US continued withdrawal of its forces, while the Taliban took control of the country on Sunday, 15 August, as it took over the presidential palace.
China’s comments come a day after they ‘welcomed’ the chance to deepen 'friendly and cooperative' relations with Afghanistan, signalling its readiness to cooperate with the Taliban.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying was quoted as saying, "America's strength and role is destruction, not construction," news agency AFP reported.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden on Monday defended the withdrawal and blamed Afghan forces saying that they were "not willing to fight for themselves". However, many found Biden’s statement to be “tone-deaf” as he failed to acknowledge the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan.
What Did China Say?
China, which shares a 76-kilometre border with Afghanistan, sought to maintain unofficial ties with the militant group throughout the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, as per AFP.
"The Taliban have repeatedly expressed their hope to develop good relations with China, and that they look forward to China's participation in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan.”Hua Chunying | Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson
"We welcome this,” she said, adding that “China respects the right of the Afghan people to independently determine their own destiny…”
The Chinese government official did, however, ask Taliban to 'ensure a smooth transition' of power and stick to its promise to negotiate the establishment of an 'open and inclusive Islamic government'. Further she asked the Taliban to make sure that the Afghan and foreign citizens remain safe.
Some Background
China has long been concerned about Afghanistan becoming a 'staging point' for minority Uyghur muslims seeking a separation from China.
As per AFP, a top-level Taliban delegation had, in July, met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and promised that Afghanistan would not be used as a base for militants. In return for this, China had offered economic support for the rebuilding of Afghanistan.
(With inputs from AFP)
