China-Russia Consortium Established to Improve Global Space Weather Services
Space weather is an important aspect of satellite operations, aviation safety, and ground pipe networks.
As a part of the combined efforts to improve global space weather centre systems, the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation have established a space weather centre in Beijing according to inputs from the China Meteorological Administration (CMA), Reuters reported on Wednesday, 17 November.
The China-Russia Consortium (CRC) space weather centre will be under the administration of the CMA, China's Civil Aviation Administration and the Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, the report added.
Another objective of the CRC centre is to increase China's international clout in space weather aviation services.
The CMA started its testing for space weather services during the end of the 1990s.
Then in 2002, the Chinese government gave its approval for the establishment of the National Space Weather Monitoring and Early Warning Center, The Global Times reported.
That officially began to operate in 2004.
In 2012, the preparations for the advancement of aerospace weather services commenced.
The PRC and Russia then jointly applied for the regional space weather centre in 2018 and the China-Russia Consortium was finally given the green light in 2020.
(With inputs from Reuters and The Global Times)
