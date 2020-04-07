COVID-19: China Reports No New Deaths for First Time Since January

China on Tuesday, 7 April, reported no new deaths from the deadly coronavirus for the first time since it started publishing figures in January but the number of imported infections increased to 983 with 32 new confirmed cases, health officials said.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) on Tuesday said that no death was reported on Monday. The official death toll in China is 3,331.

It is a landmark in China's over two-month-long fight against the deadly virus as the country continued to report coronavirus deaths till Sunday, especially from the epicentre Hubei province.