China’s Long History of Hiding Public Health Crises Explained

In early April, with much of the world under lockdown, China was already celebrating its purported victory in keeping the new coronavirus under control. In an effort to boost public morale, on 2 April the state-run Chinese Central Television, which acts as an ideological mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), re-aired a documentary about a Mao-era campaign against the disease schistosomiasis.

The film, which was made in 2018, claimed the CCP’s leadership had successively eradicated the disease in China in the late 1950s, saving millions of lives.

Several blogs also recommended that people in Wuhan, the original epicentre of COVID-19, re-read Mao Zedong’s 1958 poem Sending off the plague God, which celebrated total eradication of schistosomiasis from Yujiang, a small county along the Yangtze in central China.

But contrary to China’s official claims that it had successfully eradicated schistosomiasis, this never occurred, a cover up I’ve investigated in a new book. By focusing on this ill-fated campaign in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, China revealed just how little the relationship between propaganda and public health has changed since the 1950s.