China: 1,541 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases Amid Second Wave Concerns

For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, China on Wednesday, 1 April, revealed the presence of 1,541 asymptomatic cases carrying the novel coronavirus, raising concerns of a second wave of infections amid the relaxation of stringent measures in the country initiated to contain the deadly disease.

Asymptomatic coronavirus cases are those who carry the virus but do not show any symptoms and can cause sporadic clusters of infections.

In a surprise announcement on Tuesday, 31 March, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said it would begin to release the data of asymptomatic patients.

A total of 1,541 asymptomatic patients infected with COVID-19 have been put under medical observation in China by the end of Monday, including 205 imported cases, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the NHC in a statement.