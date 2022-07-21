'He's Entirely Too Healthy': CIA Boss Dismisses Speculation About Putin's Health
"He is convinced that his destiny as Russia's leader is to restore Russia as a great power," William Burns said.
Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns said on Wednesday, 20 July, that there is no intelligence to suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin is unstable or in bad health.
"There are lots of rumours about President Putin's health and as far as we can tell he's entirely too healthy," Burns said at the Aspen Security Forum held in Colorado, US.
Talking about Putin's personality vis-à-vis the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Burns added, "He is convinced that his destiny as Russia's leader is to restore Russia as a great power. He believes the key to doing that is to recreate a sphere of influence in Russia's neighbourhood and he cannot do that without controlling Ukraine."
"Putin really does believe his rhetoric. I've heard him say this privately over the years that Ukraine is not a real country," the CIA director said.
Burn also spoke about the casualties of the war, estimating that Russian casualties so far would be around 15,000 and around 45,000 wounded. Ukrainian losses were a little less, according to the CIA's estimations.
Meanwhile, on the same day, the first lady of Ukraine, who is in the United States, made an emotional appeal to US lawmakers for more weapons to fight the Russian military.
"We want every father and every mother to be able to tell their child, 'Go to sleep peacefully, there will be no more air strikes, no more missile strikes.' Is this too much to wish for?" Olena Zelenska said to the US Congress.
(With inputs from Reuters and the BBC.)
