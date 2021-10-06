CDU and Greens Describe Coalition Talks for Merkel's Successor as 'Constructive'

Armin Laschet, the leader of the CDU, has been attempting to create a coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democratic Party.

The SPD, led by Olaf Scholz, also held talks with the Greens and the Free Democrats last weekend, and is willing to form a social-ecological-liberal government for Germany.

The FDP, with around 11 percent of the vote in the 2021 elections, appears to be the kingmakers of the election.

This is because any coalition that consists of the SPD and not the CDU, or vice-versa, must be allied to the Greens anyway in order to form the government.

The FDP becomes the last piece of the coalition.

All parties have ruled out talks with the the far-right populist euro-sceptic anti-immigration party, the Alternative for Germany or the AfD.

