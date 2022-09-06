ADVERTISEMENT

Canada Mass Stabbings: One of Two Suspects Found Dead With ‘Injuries'

The body of Damien Sanderson was found in the James Smith Cree Nation, home to several victims, the police said.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Canada Mass Stabbings: One of Two Suspects Found Dead With ‘Injuries'
i

Days after two suspects were identified for allegedly killing at least 10 people and injuring more than a dozen others in a series of stabbings in Canada’s Saskatchewan, the police said on Tuesday, 6 September, that one of the suspects was found dead.

Two suspects named Damien (30) and Myles Sanderson (31) had been identified earlier.

Damien Sanderson's body was found in the James Smith Cree Nation, home to several victims, the police said, as per BBC.

Meanwhile, Myles Sanderson is still absconding and believed to be at large in the city of Regina. The two suspects were brothers.

Canada’s remote region of Saskatchewan witnessed 10 people getting stabbed to death on Sunday, while another 18 people were left injured.

The suspects had fled in a black Nissan Rogue according to the police, and various checkpoints were set up on highways and roads across the area.

Also Read

10 Killed, Over 12 Injured in Stabbings in Canada; 2 Suspects Identified

10 Killed, Over 12 Injured in Stabbings in Canada; 2 Suspects Identified
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had called the attacks "heartbreaking."

Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore was quoted saying that a "deceased male" was located in the James Smith Cree Nation at 11.30 local time.

"The body was located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined by the authorities," she told reporters.

Further, Damien's body was found with "visible injuries" and are "not believed to be self-inflicted at this point," BBC reported.

Also Read

9 of 11 Men on Canada’s List of ‘Most Violent Gangsters' Are of Indian Origin

9 of 11 Men on Canada’s List of ‘Most Violent Gangsters' Are of Indian Origin

(With inputs from BBC.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  Canada   Stabbing 

Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×