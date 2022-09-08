Canada Mass Stabbings: 2nd Suspect Dies After Arrest, Had 50 Prior Convictions

Days after 10 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a spree of stabbings in Canada, the second suspect died after he was captured by the police on Wednesday afternoon, 7 September.

Police said that Myles Sanderson, 32, was taken into custody in the province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday. Following a massive manhunt and a chase, Sanderson was caught in a stolen white SUV that was run off the road and surrounded by police cruisers near Rosthern town, BBC reported.