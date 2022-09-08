Canada Mass Stabbings: 2nd Suspect Dies After Arrest, Had 50 Prior Convictions
Days after 10 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a spree of stabbings in Canada, the second suspect died after he was captured by the police on Wednesday afternoon, 7 September.
Police said that Myles Sanderson, 32, was taken into custody in the province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday. Following a massive manhunt and a chase, Sanderson was caught in a stolen white SUV that was run off the road and surrounded by police cruisers near Rosthern town, BBC reported.
This comes a day after Myles' brother and the other suspects, Damien Sanderson's body was found in the James Smith Cree Nation, home to several victims.
Meanwhile, ten injured remain in hospital with three of them in a critical condition.
Manhunt and a Chase
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore informed a news conference on Wednesday night that police had received a report of Sanderson stealing a vehicle from outside a property.
The report was followed by a car chase as Sanderson fled at the speed of 150km/h. The vehicle was rammed and fell into a ditch. The police found a knife in the SUV as they arrested him, said the police chief.
However, right after his arrest, Sanderson went into "medical distress" and was taken to a hospital in Saskatoon, where he died, she added.
Police had already charged Sanderson with first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering.
The police are also investigating whether Damien's brother, Myles, killed him during the manhunt.
Any suspected motive for the stabbing spree spanning over 13 crime scenes has not yet been established.
Released Despite 59 Criminal Convictions
Canada's parole board had said on Tuesday that it would review why Myles Sanderson was released early from prison while serving a four-year sentence for several violent crimes.
He was released in February while serving a four-year sentence.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino was quoted as saying, "I want to know the reasons behind the decision...I'm extremely concerned by what occurred here."
As per parole documents, Myles Sanderson has a decades-long criminal record, including 59 criminal convictions since he was 18, including assault, threats and robbery.
