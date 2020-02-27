‘Call Me Harry’: Prince Eschews Royal Label in Scotland Speech

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, say they will walk away from most royal duties starting 31 March, give up public funding and try to become financially independent. The couple, who were named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, have also abandoned plans to use the “Sussex Royal'” brand because of UK rules governing the use of the word “royal.'”

Harry spoke at an event for Travalyst, a coalition he founded along with companies such as Booking.com, Skyscanner, Tripadvisor, Trip.com and Visa.

The conference in Scotland was a discussion of sustainability in travel, including creating an online scoring system to rate the eco-friendliness of different flights, accommodations and vacation experiences.