‘India Denies Entry to MP Critical of Govt’: UK Media on Abrahams

British Labour MP Debbie Abrahams was denied entry into India at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday, 17 February. The Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom stated that the British lawmaker did not hold a valid visa.

According to government sources, she was informed about her e-visa on 14 February “with due process.”

Abrahams chairs a parliamentary group focused on Jammu and Kashmir and is a vocal critic of India’s decision to revoke the special status of the erstwhile state under Article 370 last year. She insists she held a valid visa.

Here’s how British media outlets reported her ‘deportation’: