Britain’s Prince Harry & Meghan to Give Up ‘Royal Highness’ Titles
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have agreed to give up their royal titles and public funding as part of a settlement with the Queen that lets them spend more private time in Canada.
The historic announcement from Buckingham Palace on Saturday, 18 January, follows more than a week of intense private talks aimed at managing the fallout of the globetrotting couple's shock resignation from front-line royal duties.
It means Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Harry and his American TV actress wife Meghan will stop using the titles "royal highness" – the same fate that befell his late mother Princess Diana after her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996.
‘Support Their Wish for A More Independent Life’
"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."
Her comments referred to battles with the media that prompted Harry and Meghan – known until now as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – to sue several newspapers in October over intrusions into their private lives.
A separate statement attributed to Buckingham Palace said "the Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family".
‘No Public Funds for Royal Duties’
"As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties," the statement said.
Much of the British media interpreted the ruling as the Queen's punishment for Harry and Meghan's wayward ways.
The Queen "brought down the iron fist", Sky News' royal commentator Alastair Bruce said.
No Clarity on Their Security Detail in Canada
The Palace would not comment on who ends up paying for Harry and Meghan's security detail in Canada – an issue of intense public debate.
It also failed to mention whether the couple would be allowed to benefit financially from future royalties and franchise fees.
The couple are seeking to register the "Sussex Royal" brand as a global trademark for their future enterprises.
The queen's announcement is her second on the royal crisis since Harry and Meghan's effective resignation on 8 March.
"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple said at the time.
Meghan then jetted back to Canada and is now their with their son Archie.
(Published in arrangement with PTI. This copy has been edited for length.)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)