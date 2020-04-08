Indian-American Journalist Dies of Coronavirus in New York

By Monday, over 170,000 people tested positive in these two states and fatalities crossed 5,700.

Community leaders said that every day they have been receiving reports of their near and dear ones and others testing positive. Some of them, including a former president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Several community leaders both in the New York metropolitan area and Greater Washington Area of Maryland and Virginia have tested positive.

While the majority of them are in self-quarantine in their homes, many of them have been admitted to hospitals.