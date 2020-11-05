Biden Projected To Win Wisconsin, Trump Campaign To Seek Recount
President Donald Trump's campaign will immediately request a recount of votes in the key battleground state of Wisconsin, even though the state's presidential election results have yet to be finalised, according to Reuters.
"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results," campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement, without providing details of any reports.
"The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so."
Democratic candidate Joe Biden is projected to win in the state of Wisconsin. Biden has 49.4 percent of the vote, while Trump has 48.8 percent, with 99 percent estimated votes reported.
According to the Associated Press, Biden’s slender lead in Wisconsin was due to late burst of votes from Milwaukee. Notably, Trump had won the state in 2016 by just 22,000 votes, CNN reported.
Wisconsin contributes 10 electoral votes to the electoral college.
Based on the fact that the margin between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Wisconsin is less than 1 percentage point, Edison Research said that this allows a candidate to seek a recount.
Biden has reclaimed' and 'flipped' Wisconsin which turned a Republican red four years ago in 2016.
