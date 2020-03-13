Australian Home Affairs Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19

"This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat," said Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, an influential member of the government and a key architect of Australia's controversial immigration laws.

"It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice." Dutton said he feels "fine" but his diagnosis will raise concerns about whether other members of the Cabinet and Prime Minister Scott Morrison may have been infected.