Australian Home Affairs Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19
Peter Dutton, Australian Minister for Home Affairs, announced through Twitter on Friday, 13 March, that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has entered hospital quarantine, days after returning from a meeting in Washington attended by US Attorney General William Barr.
"This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat," said Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, an influential member of the government and a key architect of Australia's controversial immigration laws.
"It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice." Dutton said he feels "fine" but his diagnosis will raise concerns about whether other members of the Cabinet and Prime Minister Scott Morrison may have been infected.
His counterparts there included US Attorney General William Barr.
Australia has seen around 184 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three fatalities, reported AFP.