Australia Fights Facebook Against Foreign Influence On Journalism

Facebook has barred Australians from finding or sharing news on its platform , in response to an Australian government proposal to require social media networks to pay journalism organisations for their content. The move is already reducing online readership of Australian news sites.

As when Facebook suspended Donald Trump’s account in January , the fight with Australia is again raising debate around social media networks’ enormous control over people’s access to information. Australia’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, says his country “ will not be intimidated ” by an American tech company.