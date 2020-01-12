Aussie Fires: Food Airdropped for Animals, Twitter Appreciates
Over a billion animals are feared to have died in the Australian wildfires, including thousands of the koala population in their main habitat in the state of New South Wales.
Now, a video showing helicopters dropping thousands of kilograms of carrots and sweet potato being delivered to the endangered animals is doing the round on social media.
The environment minister for New South Wales, Matt Kean, has launched an operation ‘Rock Wallaby’ in which various helicopters will drop food to the animals.
According to The Sun, Kean said, “The wallabies typically survive the fire itself, but are then left stranded with limited natural food as the fire takes out the vegetation around their rocky habitat.”
In the last one week, huge amount of sweet potatoes and carrots have been dropped over Capertee and Wolgan valleys, Yengo National Park, Kangaroo Valley, Jenolan, Oxley Wild Rivers and Curracubundi national parks, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.
This move has been highly appreciated by the social media users.
Australia's annual wildfire season, which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere’s summer, started early after an unusually warm and dry winter. Record-breaking heat and windy conditions triggered devastating wildfires in New South Wales and Queensland states in September.
