Amid Rumours of Death, Taliban Chief Haibatullah Makes Public Appearance
Haibatullah Akhundzada is the ultimate authority over Taliban's political, religious, and military affairs.
Taliban's supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada made a public appearance at a religious school in Kandahar on Saturday, 30 October, reported Reuters.
This appearance came on the heels of widespread rumours of his death as he had not been seen in public after Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August.
According to the Reuters report, Akhundzada, who has long kept a low public profile, visited Jamia Darul Aloom Hakimia, a religious school in Kandahar.
Haibatullah Akhundzada is the Supreme Leader of the Taliban and has the ultimate authority over the group's political, religious, and military affairs.
And while several officials say that Akhundzada has made unpublicised public appearances before, this was the first confirmed appearance of a man who has long kept a low public profile.
(With inputs from Reuters)
