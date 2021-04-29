‘America Is On the Move Again’: Biden in First Speech to Congress

United States President Joe Biden, just shy of completing 100 days in office, gave his first address to Congress on Wednesday, 28 April.

Biden kicked off his speech thanking “Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President”, and emphasised that, “No president had ever said those words from this podium and it’s about time.”

This was the first time the US president delivered his speech, standing in front of Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who are the first and second in line of presidential succession.