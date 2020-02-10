Air Travel Restrictions Won’t Protect Us From the Coronavirus

Yet a balance had to be struck between protecting a country and not unduly hindering international trade and commerce, and we have not found any evidence that the quarantine rules were ever widely used. Medical advances such as inoculation meant that countries could prioritise making sure that travellers were vaccinated against certain infectious diseases instead.

In an echo of this more pragmatic approach, the WHO is not currently recommending travel bans with the novel coronavirus, arguing that they are counterproductive. According to a WHO spokesperson: “This is because of the social disruption they cause and the intensive use of resources required.”

But countries have responded in different ways. Many have temporarily suspended all direct flights to and from China while others are repatriating their citizens and placing them in temporary quarantine. Travel restrictions also extend to airport health screenings, denying entry to foreign visitors who have recently been to China or Hubei province and restricting border crossings.