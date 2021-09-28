No Representative From Afghanistan at UNGA Debate as Envoy Isaczai Withdraws

Neither the Taliban nor the Myanmar military regime will be able to speak at the session, which concluded on Monday, because their representatives have not been recognised by the accreditation committee.

Isaczai, who continues to officially represent the country at the UN, was scheduled to speak at the last meeting of the general debate where representatives of countries, most of them Presidents or Prime Ministers, lay out their priorities before a global audience.

Kyaw Moe Tun, the nominee of the ousted government of Aung San Suu Kyi, is officially the country's representative.

The representative of the military government that removed the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, has not been recognised by the UN.

Dujarric said that the mission of Afghanistan sent an email over the weekend that it was withdrawing from the meeting. He said that the decision was the mission's own.