98-Year-Old Indian-Origin Woman Beats COVID-19, Returns Home in UK

A 98-year-old Indian-origin woman has pleasantly surprised her doctors and family after beating COVID-19 and returning to her home in Scotland within days of her hospital admission.

Daphne Shah, who turns 99 in July, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with a high temperature, persistent cough and breathing difficulties last Thursday, 2 April. In hospital, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 but recovered speedily and was back home with her pet dogs by Monday.