5,000 Volunteers Sign Up for Coronavirus Vaccine Trial in Wuhan

Around 5,000 people have signed up for phase I clinical trial of recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine in Chinese city Wuhan where the virus first emerged late in 2019.

A single-centre, open and dose-escalation phase I clinical trial for recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine (adenoviral vector) will be tested in healthy adults aged between 18 and 60 years, according to the ChiCTR (China Clinical Trial Register).

The trial, led by experts from the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, gained its approval on 16 March and the research is expected to last half a year.