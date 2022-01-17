2 Teenagers Arrested in England Over Texas Synagogue Hostage Situation

In light of the hostage situation that transpired in a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, 15 January, two teenagers have been placed under arrest, the BBC reported on Monday, 17 January.

They were arrested in southern Manchester, England, on Sunday, 16 January.

Further details are yet to be provided by the police regarding the arrests.

The only information given by the police is that the teenagers were in custody for interrogation and were a "part of the ongoing investigation into the attack".