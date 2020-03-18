Iran Woman, 103, Becomes Oldest Person to Beat COVID-19: Report
A 103-year-old woman in Iran has recovered after being infected with the novel coronavirus, state media reported, despite overwhelming evidence the elderly are most at risk from the disease.
The unnamed woman had been hospitalised in the central city of Semnan for about a week, IRNA news agency said. But she was "discharged after making a complete recovery", Semnan University of Medical Sciences head Navid Danayi was quoted as saying by IRNA late Tuesday, 17 March.
The other was a 91-year-old man from Kerman, in the southeast of Iran, the news agency said. After being sick for three days, he recovered on Monday despite having pre-existing medical conditions including high blood pressure and asthma, it added.
The report did not say how the pair were treated.
Elderly Patients at High Risk
Since Iran announced its first deaths on 19 February, the novel coronavirus has spread to all of the country's 31 provinces and killed nearly 1,000 people.
The elderly are the most vulnerable to the disease, which first emerged in China late last year.
The World Health Organization this month estimated the novel coronavirus kills 3.4 per cent of all those infected. But for people aged over 80 the fatality rate was 21.9 percent, according to a report the WHO carried out with the Chinese authorities.
