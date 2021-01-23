10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Allegedly Taking Part in TikTok Game 

A spokesperson from TikTok said, “The safety of the TikTok community is our absolute priority, for this motive we do not allow any content that encourages, promotes or glorifies behaviour that could be dangerous,” AFP quoted.

The “blackout” challenge is also referred to as "scarfing" or "the choking game", as the idea behind it is to restrict oxygen to the brain so it results in a high. Medical experts have warned about the danger of the this.

While speaking to La Repubblica newspaper, the girls' parents said that their other daughter informed them that her sister "was playing the blackout game".

The girl’s father said, "We didn't know she was participating in this game. We knew that (our daughter) went on TikTok for dances, to look at videos. How could I imagine this atrocity?" AFP quoted.

Italy's data protection agency has filed a lawsuit against TikTok in December, accusing them of "lack of attention to the protection of minors" and criticising the easy access to the video app among children.

