WHO Partners With WhatsApp to Counter Fake News Around COVID-19
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, World Health Organisation (WHO) has partnered with WhatsApp to provide real-time health information to users across the globe. The move comes in light of a massive amount of misinformation around the pandemic having been shared on various social media platforms.
WHO, United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) have launched the WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Hub in partnership with the tech giant.
How to Access WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Hub?
- Open WhatsApp on your phone.
- Click on this link and send ‘join’ to WHO.
- You can also add the number +41 798931892 to your contact, and chat with WHO.
How Will the Initiative Help?
The WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Hub helps health workers, educators, community leaders, non-profits, local governments and local businesses that rely on WhatsApp to communicate by providing them simple guidance to tackle the viral outbreak.
The site also provides tips and resources for users to curtail the spread of rumours and find verified health information.
The COVID-19 outbreak, which was first reported on 31 December 2019, has claimed over 9,000 lives globally, infecting over 2 million people.
