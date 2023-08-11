WebQoof Recap: False Claims Around Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Alliance, Manipur & More

From a clipped video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being shared to take a dig at the leader to misinformation around the ongoing crisis in Manipur, here is a recap of the top five fact-check stories from this week.
1. Clipped Video of Rahul Gandhi Speaking About Ramayana in Lok Sabha Goes Viral
A nine-second video, which shows Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's voice being heard in the background, was going viral on the internet.
Gandhi could be heard saying, "Brothers and sisters, Lanka was not set on fire by Hanuman." Social media users shared the video to take a dig at the Congress leader's knowledge about the Ramayana.
However, the video was clipped. An extended version showed Gandhi drawing a parallel between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ravana from Ramayana by saying how the latter's ego took him down and not an external force.
2. Old Video of AAP’s Sanjay Singh Shared With False Claim About Opposing I.N.D.I.A
A video of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh talking about dynasty politics was shared to claim that he was heard talking against the parties that are a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance.
However, the video dates back to November 2022, which predates the formation of INDIA alliance. It shows Singh speaking at Karanj in Gujarat.
He spoke about the culture of dynasty politics in several party such as Congress, Shiv Sena, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Samajwadi Party (SP).
3. No, This Video Does Not Show Kuki And Meitei Singers From Manipur
Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan shared a video showing two singers singing 'Hum Aap Ki Ankhon Mein', an old Hindi song by Geeta Dutt and Mohammed Rafi, on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.
He shared the video with a claim stating that these two singers belong to Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur.
However, we found the video shows a singer named Shekinah Mukhiya and her father, Vikash Mukhiya, who hail from Uttarakhand. Watch our video below for more details.
4. Clip From Short Film Viral With False Communal Angle, Linked to Haryana Violence
A video that shows several men pinning an injured man to the ground went viral with a claim that it shows a Muslim man being punished in Haryana's Mewat.
The claim was shared after a religious procession turned violent in Nuh when stones were allegedly pelted at the procession on 31 July.
However, we found that the video was from a Hindi short film named Dosti ki saja (the punishment for friendship). The film was produced and directed by one Vipin Pandey, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.
5. Clipped Video Viral as Meitei Woman Praising Modi Government in Manipur
A video which shows a Meitei woman talking about the violence that women in Manipur have endured during the ongoing clash between the Meitei and the Kuki communities was shared on social media platforms.
In the video, the woman could be seen speaking to opposition leaders including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress' Sushmita Dev and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Kanimozhi.
Social media users shared it to claim that the Meitei woman was seen praising PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party government for helping the people in Manipur.
However, the claim was false. A longer version of the video showed that the Meitei was not actually praising PM Modi. She said that the central government failed to take effective action to stop the violence against women in Manipur.
