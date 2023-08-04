WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation around Manipur, Haryana Violence & More

(An archive can be seen here.)

Although it is Rahul Pandit who is getting assaulted in the video, however it is not over the claims about Manipur.

According to a report from The Times of India, BJP leader Rahul Pandit, vice president of BJP in Gautam Buddh Nagar district was thrashed by a group by locals on 28 July.

The report added that Pandit was thrashed over a local dispute in Ladpura village.

You can read our fact-check here.