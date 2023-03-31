ADVERTISEMENT

WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Karnataka Elections, Congress & More

From misinformation about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
4 min read
i

From misinformation around the upcoming 2023 Karnataka elections and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a clipped video of the National President of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Srinivas BV shared with a claim that he called Union Minister Smriti Irani a 'witch', here's what misled people this week.

1. BJP Accounts Share Clipped Video, Claim Srinivas BV Called Smriti Irani ‘Witch'

A video showing the National President of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Srinivas BV, speaking about a 'witch' is being shared with a claim that he made this remark towards Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The claim was shared by several social media users as well as verified handles associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP Karnataka, BJYM, Amit Malviya, Shehzad Poonawalla, Priti Gandhi, and Preety Agarwal.)

However, we found that the original video had been clipped. In the original video, Srinivas BV compared the inflation in the country to "a witch who has been kept in the bedroom" by the BJP.

Read the full story here.

2. Old Video From Maharashtra Shared as Protests Against PM Modi in Karnataka

A video of several people on the street and on bullock carts protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes viral on social media.

The claim states that the clip shows a protest happening in poll-bound Karnataka during Modi's recent visit to the state. The state is going to elections on 10 May.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

However, we found that the video dates back to 2021, when the Shiv Sena protested against the price hike of petrol and diesel in Maharashtra.

Read the full story here.

3. Old Clip Shared to Claim Yogi Govt Announced Ban on Sale of Meat During Navratri

A video of an interviewer asking several Muslim people about their reactions to the order banning the sale of raw meat during Ramzan is going viral on the internet.

Those sharing it have claimed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recently announced the ban.

The original clip of the interview is old and dates back to April 2022, when the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam announced a ban on the sale of raw meat from 2 April to 10 April 2022.

No such order or notification has been announced this year.

Read the full story here.

4. Tejashwi Yadav Doesn't Desire the CM Post Because of Manish Kashyap? No!

A video showing Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav speaking in the state assembly is going viral on social media. In the video, Yadav talks about the spread of disinformation about the alleged violence taking place against migrants in Tamil Nadu.

The five-minute-long viral video is being shared to claim that Yadav does not desire the post of chief minister because he is scared of YouTuber and self-proclaimed journalist Manish Kashyap.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

The viral video has been clipped and altered to change the context of Yadav's speech made at the session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly on 20 March.

The part where Yadav says that he does not wants the CM post was a response to the speculations that were made regarding the breaking of the JDU-RJD alliance.

Read the full story here.

5. Does This Image Show Rahul Gandhi Tearing Ordinance on Disqualification of MPs?

A photograph of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tearing up a piece of paper has gone viral following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

People sharing the image have claimed that it shows him tearing up a 2013 ordinance brought in by the then Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

While it is true that Gandhi spoke against the ordinance in public in 2013 and called for it to be "torn up and thrown away," he didn't physically tear it up.

The image in shared along with the viral claim is from 2012 where he tore a piece of paper at a campaign rally, while taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Read the full story here.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com, and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check   WebQoof Recap 

Read More
