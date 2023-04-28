WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Karnataka Elections, VIP Skybags & More

From misinformation around the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, edited advertisement of VIP Skybags by adding a 'love-jihad' twist to old visuals from avalanche at Sikkim shared as from Amarnath Yatra. Here are some of the misleading posts that went viral this week.
1. Old Video of Campaign Against BJP Falsely Linked to 2023 Karnataka Elections
A video showing several people across the globe holding up signs that read 'No Vote to BJP' (Bharatiya Janata Party) has gone viral on social media.
The Twitter accounts of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Sevadal, Overseas Congress social media coordinator Vijay Thottathil and Congress national coordinator Deepak Khatri shared the video, linking it to the upcoming 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.
However, the video is old.
It shows a campaign against voting for the BJP ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections and was first shared in April 2021.
You can read the story here.
2. Fact-Check: Edited Video Falsely Shared as VIP Skybags Ad Promoting ‘Love Jihad'
A video showing a Hindu woman and a Muslim man as a couple, followed by visuals of luggage by the company VIP Skybags has gone viral on social media.
Users are sharing the video with the claim that it shows an advertisement by Skybags, which promotes 'love jihad' in Kerala.
'Love Jihad' is a term popularised by the right wing, which refers to the alleged campaign of Muslims entrapping Hindu girls for religious conversion.
However, the claim is false. The viral video is a combination of two different clips.
The first shows a video featuring actors Sumi Rashik and Vishnu K Vijayan with the song 'Vathikkalu Vellaripravu' from the Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum (2020).
The second part of the video shows a clip from a 2015 VIP Skybags ad with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.
You can read the story here.
3. Video Showing People Stuck Under Snow in Sikkim Viral as One From Amarnath Yatra
5. Fake BBC Survey Predicting BJP's Win in Karnataka Assembly Election Goes Viral
A survey purportedly conducted by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) showing Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections by winning more than 140 seats is going viral on social media.
The claim states that in this survey, BJP won 130-142 seats, Congress won 58-66 seats, Janata Dal (Secular) won 22-29 seats, and others won 1-3.
However, no such survey for Karnataka elections was conducted by BBC this year.
You can read the story here.
5. Fact-Check: Woman Creating Ruckus Inside Virginia Mosque On Eid Is Not Hindu
While the incident is true, the woman in the viral video does not belong to the Hindu community.
It happened at the All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) Center in Virginia, USA.
The society put out a statement on social media, saying that the woman belongs to the "Muslim community and struggles with mental health issues".
You can read the story here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)