WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Bahraich Violence, Bengaluru & More

Violence broke out during the last procession of Goddess Durga's idol in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh on 13 October.

A youth called Ram Gopal Mishra was killed in this violence. Many claims were made on news channels about Mishra being tortured before being killed.

In the viral claim, it is said that Mishra was allegedly tortured before getting shot in the following manner:

His toenails were pulled out.

He was attacked with a sharp object near his eyes.

His head and hand were attacked with a sharp weapon.

Electric shocks were also given to Mishra.

News outlets such as Aaj Tak anchor Sudhir Chaudhary, ABP News anchor Chitra Tripathi, right-wing news outlet Sudarshan News as well as YouTuber Ajit Bharti shared this claim.