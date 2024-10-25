WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Bahraich Violence, Bengaluru & More

From false claims made by news anchors around the recent communal violence in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh to false communal angles added to an attack on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers in Rajasthan's Jaipur, read our weekly recap to find out the top five fact-check stories from this week.
1. News Outlets Share False Claims About Bahraich Violence Victim Being Tortured
Violence broke out during the last procession of Goddess Durga's idol in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh on 13 October.
A youth called Ram Gopal Mishra was killed in this violence. Many claims were made on news channels about Mishra being tortured before being killed.
In the viral claim, it is said that Mishra was allegedly tortured before getting shot in the following manner:
His toenails were pulled out.
He was attacked with a sharp object near his eyes.
His head and hand were attacked with a sharp weapon.
Electric shocks were also given to Mishra.
News outlets such as Aaj Tak anchor Sudhir Chaudhary, ABP News anchor Chitra Tripathi, right-wing news outlet Sudarshan News as well as YouTuber Ajit Bharti shared this claim.
However, these claims are misleading.
We got the deceased's postmortem report checked by a forensic expert, who confirmed to us that the claims of torture were not mentioned in the report.
Uttar Pradesh (UP) police and Bahraich Chief Medical Officer (CMO) have also denied these claims and appealed the public not to spread fake news.
You read our fact-check here.
2. Did Muslims Attack RSS Workers in Rajasthan’s Jaipur? No, Claim Is False
Team WebQoof found that both the victims and the accused belong to the same community and there was no communal angle to the incident.
You read our fact-check here.
3. Old Video of Waterlogged Road in Karnataka’s Bengaluru Passed Off as Recent
While the visuals are indeed from Bengaluru, the viral clip dates back to at least September 2022 and is not recent as claimed.
You read our fact-check here.
4. Old Video of Stacked Notes Falsely Linked To Recent Cash Seizure in Maharashtra
A video showing bundles of Indian currency notes stacked together is being circulated on the internet with users linking it to the recent seizure of cash of around Rs 5 crore in Pune, Maharashtra.
The video could be traced back to at least April 2020, which predates the recent seizure of cash in poll-bound Maharashtra. This is what makes the claim misleading.
You read our fact-check here.
5. Video of Vandalised Temple in Andhra Pradesh Shared With False Communal Angle
A video showing a small temple, tilted off the ground with a broken gate and damaged walls, is being shared on social media platforms.
The video is being widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), where users are claiming that a Hanuman Temple was vandalised in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district by people belonging to the Muslim community.
There is no communal angle to the incident.
The Quint contacted Annamayya Police Superintendent (SP) Vidyasagar Naidu, who said that temple was vandalised by a Hindu priest from a rival temple, identified as Hari Yadav.
You read our fact-check here.
