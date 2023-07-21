WebQoof Recap: Of Manipur, Chandrayaan-3 and Seema Haider

Social media users shared a set of photos to falsely claim that both showed Seema Haider, a woman who came from Pakistan to Uttar Pradesh's Rabupura.

The photos, one of which shows a woman in military clothes, were shared to claim that Haider is a spy from Pakistan.

In reality, the photos show two different women. The woman in military fatigues is Samia Rehman, who is a major in the Pakistan army and an actor in Pakistani television series 'Sinf-e-Aahan'