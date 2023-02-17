WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Delhi Murder Case, Turkey Earthquake & More
Here's a recap of some of the misleading posts that went viral this week.
From communal claims surrounding Nikki Yadav's murder case that happened in Delhi to unrelated visuals shared as a tsunami in Turkey, which was rocked by strong earthquakes. Here's a recap of five misleading posts from this week.
1. Fact-Check: Delhi's Nikki Yadav Murder Case Given a False Communal Spin
The Delhi police on 14 February, arrested Sahil Gehlot on charges of murdering his live-in partner, Nikki Yadav. The girl's body was found in the refrigerator of a dhaba located on the outskirts of Mitraon village of Delhi's Najafgarh.
Social media users are sharing their pictures to claim that the murder was a case of "Love Jihad".
However, there is no communal angle in the case. The girl's body was recovered from the Najafgarh area of Delhi. According to the police, the accused in the case is Sahil Gehlot (24) and the name of the deceased is Nikki Yadav (23). They both belong to the same community.
You can read our story here.
2. Photo of UP Man Accused of Attempt to Rape Shared With False Communal Spin
A photo of a man with a severely injured lip is being shared with a claim that a woman bit off his lip when he forcibly kissed her, in an attempt to rape her. The man is being identified as one Mohammed Israr, giving the incident a communal angle.
(Warning: The photo in the links below might be distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.)
However, the photo shows one Mohit Saini from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut , who was accused of attempting to rape a woman on 4 February 2023 in Daurala, Uttar Pradesh.
Daurala Circle Officer (CO) Abhishek Kumar Patel denied any communal angle to the incident while speaking to The Quint.
You can read our story here.
3. Old Video From South Africa Shared as ‘Tsunami in Turkey’ After Earthquake
A video showing waves flooding a beach is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows a tsunami in Turkey, which was rocked by strong earthquakes on 6 and 7 February.
However, the video dates back to March 2017 and shows a beach in Durban, South Africa.
You can read our story here.
4. 2015 Video of Army Officer's Funeral Falsely Linked to Pulwama Attack
A video of a young girl shouting the war cry of an army regiment and crying is being shared on social media linking it to the 2019 Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel.
However, the video predates the Pulwama attack. It dates back to January 2015 and shows Alka Rai, the daughter of the late Colonel MN Rai who was an officer of the 2/9 Gorkha Rifles.
You can read our story here.
5. Did Waqf Board Stake Its Claim to Maa Chandi Devi Temple in Chhattisgarh? No!
A set of two images, which shows a green-coloured flag with a crescent moon and a star with 786 written on it, is being shared to claim that it was from inside a temple in Chhattisgarh.
Social media users have claimed that the Waqf Board is asserting their claim to Maa Chandi Devi Temple in Chattisgarh's Gunderdehi.
While the flag can be seen inside the temple, the viral claim about Waqf Board staking claim is false. The Quint spoke to former MLA from Gunderdehi, Rajendra Kumar Rai, who refuted the viral claims and said that his ancestors built the temple.
A committee member of the temple said, "The flag is present inside the temple and has been there for years now. All the villagers are happy, and people from both communities live peacefully and celebrate festivals together."
You can read our story here.
