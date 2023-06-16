WebQoof Recap: Around Manipur Violence, Cyclone Biparjoy & More

From unrelated and old videos shared as visuals showing cyclone Biparjoy hitting the coasts of Gujarat and Pakistan to misleading claims about clashes in Manipur between the Kuki and Meitei communities, here are five pieces of misinformation that went viral on the internet this week.
1. Video From Myanmar Falsely Shared as 'Kuki Terrorists' Using Drones in Manipur
A video showing a man in a black combat uniform holding a drone camera is being shared on the internet. The clip then shows drone footage of villages, farms, and forests is being shared on the internet.
The claim states that this video is from Manipur and shows 'Kuki terrorists' navigating the Manipur police to attack them.
The state has seen a series of violent clashes since May, where over 100 people have died.
However, this video showing the men in uniform are commandos from the Chinland Defense Force (CDF) Thantlang from Myanmar.
Although the visuals of the bird's eye view showing the landscape are indeed from Manipur.
2. Old Video of Tides Hitting a Bridge Viral as Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat
A video of massive tides hitting a bridge is going viral on the internet with users claiming that it shows visuals of Cyclone Biparjoy from Gujarat.
The 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat on Thursday evening, injuring at least 22 people and uprooting electric poles and trees. By Friday evening, 16 June, the cyclone is likely to weaken into a depression over Rajasthan.
However, neither the video is recent nor is it related to Cyclone Biparjoy. It could be traced back to at least August 2017 and is reportedly from Lakshadweep's Minicoy.
3. Fact-Check: Video of Karnataka Football Team From March Goes Viral as Recent
A video of YouTuber Dhanraj Dhruve is going viral with visuals of Karnataka football team post their return to India after lifting the Santosh Trophy against Meghalaya in Saudi Arabia.
The video claims that the Karnataka Football Team was made to wait outside the Chief Minister's residence on a footpath. It is being shared as recent.
While the incident that took place with the Karnataka Football team is true, the visuals of the players are from March 2023.
4. Fact-Check: False Claims About HMA Agro Group Exporting Cow Meat Goes Viral
A message is about a leading food trade organisation, HMA Agro Industries, processing and exporting cow meat from India is going viral on social media.
The claim also adds a communal narrative to it by selectively naming of the promoters of the company, including Wajid Ahmed, Gulzar Ahmed, Mohd Mahmood Qureshi, Mohd Ashraf Qureshi, Zulfiqar Ahmed Qureshi and Parvez Alam.
However, the PR team of the HMA Agro Industries clarified to us that the organisation does not process or export cow meat as it is illegal in Uttar Pradesh.
We also checked on the website of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), which comes under the Government of India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and it states that HMA Agro only indulges in different types of buffalo meat exports.
5. Fact-Check: Old Video of Shipwreck From USA Shared as Effect of Cyclone Biparjoy
A video is going viral on social media with the claim of a shipwreck along the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat as Cyclone Biparjoy is due to set in.
The claim read that due to the occurrence of Cyclone Biparjoy, a shipwreck has happened. It further says that the IMD has issued a high alert along the coasts of Mumbai and Gujarat.
However, the video is of a boat that was overturned due to hazardous weather in the Pacific Ocean.
This video is from the United States of America (USA) and not from the Gujarat coast, as claimed.
