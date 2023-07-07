WebQoof Recap: Around France Protests, Communal Claims, Manipur Violence & More

A video showing several cars falling down a building and crashing to the ground is going viral as one from France in the light of the recent violent protests in the country.

Social media users wrote that the video wasn't from Syria or Afghanistan but from France, where "9% of the population has brought down entire cities!" talking about the Muslim population in the country.

This comes after the country witnessed several days of violent protests after the police allegedly shot and killed a 17-year-old for driving a car without a license.