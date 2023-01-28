How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!
Take our quiz and find out how much misinformation you fell for this week.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
With misinformation surrounding the film 'Pathaan' in the week of its theatrical release to claims surrounding the plane crash in Nepal on 15 January, social media users were subjected to a lot of misinformation this week.
Take our quiz to find out how much of it you fell for this week.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Fact Check Fake News Webqoof
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.