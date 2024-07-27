ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

Take our weekend quiz and check how many fake claims on the internet misled you this week.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
1 min read
From an unrelated video being falsely linked to Vande Bharat Express to an altered image of United States Vice-President Kamala Harris going viral, take our quiz to figure out how many such fake claims on social media platforms fooled you this week.

