Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

Take our weekly quiz to find out how much misinformation fooled you this week.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
1 min read
How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

From edited visuals being linked to the Assembly elections in five states to false claims surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict, take our quiz to find out how much misinformation you fell for this week.

Also Read

WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Assembly Elections, CWC and Israel-Hamas

WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Assembly Elections, CWC and Israel-Hamas

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check   WebQoof Quiz 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×