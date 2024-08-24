ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

Take our quiz and find out how much fake news misled you this week.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

From misinformation around the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to fake letters and screenshots passed off as authentic, social media was filled with pieces of misinformation this week. Take our quiz and find out how much fake news misled you this week.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Also Read

How Bangladesh Unrest Is Being Used to Spread Anti-Muslim Hatred in India

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Webqoof   WebQoof Quiz 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×