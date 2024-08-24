How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

From misinformation around the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to fake letters and screenshots passed off as authentic, social media was filled with pieces of misinformation this week. Take our quiz and find out how much fake news misled you this week.
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)