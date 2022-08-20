ADVERTISEMENT
How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!
Did you fall for misinformation this week? Take our quiz and find out.
i
From claims surrounding Rahul Gandhi's speech about Mahatma Gandhi, Tej Pratap Yadav's viral video from his Instagram to inspiration behind State Bank of India's logo, take our quiz to find out how much misinformation fool you this week.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Webqoof WebQoof Quiz Weekly WebQoof Quiz
ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×