How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

To avoid getting caught in the trap of misinformation, take our quiz and figure out what were the top fake claims.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
1 min read
From misinformation around the recent unrest in Bangladesh to an edited image of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray going viral, the internet was filled with several such claims this week.

Take our quiz to figure out how many of them fooled you.

