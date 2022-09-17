ADVERTISEMENT
How Much Fake News Did You Fall for? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!
Take our quiz and find out how much misinformation you fell for last week.
i
From claims of Pakistani farmers throwing away crates of tomatoes because they were sent by a Shia-dominated country to a video claiming to show Queen Elizabeth II mistreating young African children, take this week's quiz to find out how much misinformation did you fall for this week.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
